Traders in Mansehra oppose surcharge on electricity bills

MANSEHRA: The traders here on Wednesday threatened to launch an agitation against the federal government if it doesn’t withdraw Rs3,000 to Rs20,000 surcharges included in the electricity utility bills.

“Traders have been passing through a breakeven since the petroleum products’ price surged to an all-time high in the country and if this extra surcharge of Rs3,000 to Rs20,000 is not withdrawn we would not only observe the shutter down strikes but also come onto streets against it,” Fayyaz Solehria, the chairman of the central traders body, told reporters.

He said that the traders and shopkeepers were already paying various sorts of taxes, including sale tax, but even then the government announced to receive an extra surcharge of Rs3000 to Rs20,000 from traders in the electricity bills.

“We have decided not to pay any such surcharge in the electricity bills. And if need arises we will also move the court of law against it,” Solehria said.

He added that the government instead increasing its existing tax net was putting an extra burden on those already contributing widely in levies.

“We have decided to launch a series of the shutter down strikes and hold demonstrations from next month if the government doesn’t withdraw the surcharges on traders and business fraternity from next week,” Solehria said.