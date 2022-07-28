Three held for firing on police

PESHAWAR: The police on Wednesday arrested three persons for firing on the Ababeel Squad in Customs Chowk on Bara Road a day earlier.
The police said three accused Shahid, Haroon and Ahmad were arrested and automatic weapons recovered for them. They had opened fire on the police party when they were signalled by the cops on Bara Road.
