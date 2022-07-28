 
Peshawar

Girl drowns in pond

By Our Correspondent
July 28, 2022

JAMRUD: A four-year-old girl drowned in a pond here on Wednesday. It was learnt that the daughter of Rasool Khan, drowned in the Rekale area of Jamrud. The rescue team removed the body from the pond and shifted it to a hospital in Jamrud where the doctors pronounced the girl dead. The body was handed over to the family.

