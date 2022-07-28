Murder cases of children being probed: IGP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector Ggeneral of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday said investigators were working on the cases of murder and rape of children and the culprits would be brought to justice.

The IGP was addressing launching ceremony of a new EHM app that would help police respond more quickly in case of any need, especially to women, children, transgender, minorities and physically challenged people.

MPA Samar Bilour, Chief Secretary KP Shahzad Bangash, advisor to the chief minister Arif Ahmadzai pressed the button to launch the app with the support of United States Institute of Peace.