Elders want camp away from population

BARA: Elders and political leaders on Wednesday opposed the government plan to set up a camp in the Bhutan Shareef area of Tirah valley in the Khyber tribal district.
Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, the elders including Nasrullah Afridi, Maroof Khan Afridi, Khan Wali Afridi and others alleged that their precious land and hills in the Maidan area in Tirah had been grabbed illegally.
The speakers said the tribal people had rendered matchless sacrifices during militancy and supported the security forces during those testing times.
They said the security forces wanted to establish a camp atop Bhutan Shareef hill in Bar Qambarkhel in the Tirah valley, which was located right in the middle of the population. The elders feared that the camp right in the middle of the population would cause inconvenience to the residents.
They requested the security forces to establish camps at points with the border but not around the population area.
