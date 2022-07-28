Fish vendor shot dead in DHA

A man was shot and killed in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase VI early on Wednesday morning.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as Muhammad Rafiq.

The Darakhshan police said that the man, who was a fish vendor, was sitting in the parked car when two suspects riding on two motorcycles opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s son-in-law, namely Ishaq. The police suspected that the incident apparently took place over personal enmity.