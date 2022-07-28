JI sends legal notice to ECP over statement on LG polls’ postponement

The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi has sent a legal notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan over its reported statement that the JI had itself requested postponement of the second phase of the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

JI Karachi emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI had addressed a letter to chief election commissioner for re-scheduling the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-245 Karachi on genuine grounds. but the ECP had not paid heed to the JI request.

The JI counsel said the ECP had on July 20 suddenly postponed the local bodies elections, which were to be held on July 24, and rescheduled them for August 28, while the NA-245 by-election was rescheduled from July 27 to August 21.

He said the JI had opposed postponement of the local bodies elections; however, the spokesman of the ECP issued a statement that the JI itself had requested postponement of the LG elections by referring to the party letter for rescheduling the NA-245 by-election.

The counsel said that the ECP spokesman tried to twist the facts and misguided the people as the JI had not made any request for the postponement of the local bodies elections.

He said the act on the part of the ECP seemed to be a mala fide act to defame the reputation of the JI in the eyes of the people. The counsel asked the ECP to immediately withdraw the statement and tender an unqualified apology; otherwise, he had definite instructions to initiate legal proceedings under the defamation laws as well as claim damages of Rs500 million.