CITY PULSE

Summerscape

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery until August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Under the Sky

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hala Nasir and Mamoon Tahir. Titled ‘Under the Sky’, the show will run at the gallery until 28. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Curtain Falls

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ammara Jabbar, Ayesha Shariff, Maryam Arslan, Maryam Hina Hasnain, Shah Numair A Abbasi, Shameen Arshad and Shanzay Subzwari. Titled ‘The Curtain Falls’, the show will run at the gallery until July 28. Call 0300-8208108.