CM okays project to build Korangi Causeway bridge within a year

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the construction of a Korangi Causeway bridge project and a Hub Canal rehabilitation project and directed the local government department to complete both the projects within a year.

He accorded approval to the two projects while presiding over a meeting at the CM House on Wednesday to review different projects planned to be launched in Karachi.

At the outset of the meeting, the CM said the Korangi Causeway needed a bridge. “The existing causeway submerges during monsoon seasons; therefore, the people of Korangi and Malir face serious problems,” he said and added that with the construction of a bridge, 28 per cent population of Korangi and Malir would be facilitated.

He was told that there were two options for the construction of the bridge. The first one was to construct a four-lane bridge and the other one was to construct a six-lane. At this, the CM said that it must be a six-lane bridge so that it could cater to the requirement of the affected areas for the next 20 years.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the project would cost around Rs5 billion and be completed within two years. The CM directed the local government Minister to complete it within a year after starting its work on a top priority basis. “I would provide you funds, and you just go into the tendering process.” Local Government Secretary Najam Shah said the life of the bridge would be 80 years and it would be a 1.6-km-long bridge. The CM approved the project.

Jam Sadiq Bridge

The CM directed the Planning and Development Department to prepare a scheme to overhaul the Jam Sadiq Bridge, and the work on the scheme should also be started within the next three months.

The World Bank’s proposed alternative bridge would also be constructed for the BRT bus services in the city.

Hub Canal project

The local government minister told the CM that the Hub Canal project includes the construction of Hub Canal, water conveyance from the Hub Dam and rehabilitation of the Hub filtration plant, enhancing its capacity from 80 to 100 MGD operation. The maintenance of the canal and the pipeline would cost Rs14 billion. The CM was told that the project would be started on the public-private partnership mode and would be completed within two years. He said the launching of the project on the PPP mode would take time; therefore, his government would finance the project with the condition to complete it within a year.

“If a private party comes over to work on the project on a public-private partnership basis, the funds utilised by the Sindh government would be turned into the facility of bridge financing, but the project could not be delayed,” he said.

The local government minister assured the CM that the project would be completed within a year. The CM directed the finance department to arrange funds while the local government would start the tendering process for the scheme.

65mgd project

The CM was told that the 65mgd Bulk Water Supply project would start from Keenjhar Gujju Canal to the high point, including the construction of Gharo water pumping stations. Nasir Hussain Shah said the project would cost around Rs9 billion; therefore, the scheme had been revised.

The CM directed the Local Government Department to start the project and arrange the funds. “This city needs water, and we cannot delay water projects,” he said and directed the department to start the tendering process so that work could be started in time.

SWRO plant

The local government minister told the CM that a five-million- gallon seawater desalination plant project of the KWSB had already been approved.

The plant would be installed at Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi. He added that its feasibility was being conducted by a private firm and its pre-qualification document was ready for launch.

At this, the CM directed the Local Government Department to work out the cost of the project and the cost of per gallon of water so that it could be assessed. He added that if the cost of per gallon production of water was feasible, more projects could be launched.