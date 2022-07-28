Alhamra festival to conclude with Ajoka’s Double-bill

LAHORE : Ajoka is presenting a double bill of socially meaningful plays on the concluding day of Alhamra theatre festival on Friday (tomorrow). The plays include “Toba Tek Singh”, Shahid Nadeem’s adaptation of Manto’s masterpiece, originally directed by Ajoka founder late Madeeha Gauhar, and Ajoka Institute’s “Suicide Point”, written by Ummer Amin and directed by Nirvaan Nadeem.
The plays will be performed in Alhamra Hall 2 at 6.30pm. Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem said the two plays would bring the Alhamra Festival to an exciting and befitting end.
He also hoped that the theatre lovers would appreciate the hardwork and professionalism of Ajoka’s talented acting students.
