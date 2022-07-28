 
Thursday July 28, 2022
Lahore

30 ASIs promoted

By Our Correspondent
July 28, 2022

LAHORE : Around 30 Assistant Sub-Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

In the promotion board, 47 cases were considered for promotion to the post of sub-inspector.

Among those who became sub-inspectors were ASI of Operations and Investigation Wings and Security Division.

