Thursday July 28, 2022
Lahore

Tutor arrested for torturing minor student

By Our Correspondent
July 28, 2022

LAHORE : Garden Town police arrested a Qari for subjecting an eight-year-old student to severe torture. The mother of the affected child said that her son was tortured by Qari Ishaq and locked him up in the room for a minor mistake. Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

