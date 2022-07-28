Fake beverages unit unearthed; owner booked

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Harbanspura and seized 1,200 litre solution of carbonated drinks during the raid here Wednesday.

The authority also lodged an FIR against the factory owner on account of forgery and adulteration.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the authority took action against the factory for producing fake drinks without formulas that might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases. He said that the food authority team seized 2,000 lids, 1,200 empty bottles, three cylinders and labelling of different famous brands of beverages.

He said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water.