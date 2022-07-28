Elected govt sent home through controversial decision: Hamza

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman called on former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz here Wednesday.

Both discussed matters of mutual interest. Hamza Shehbaz said that the elected government had been sent home through a controversial decision. The former chief minister reiterated his commitment to continue the mission of public service. Hamza Shehbaz said that his politics was not for positions, but he did politics to serve God's creation. Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman expressed his determination to run the affairs of the province according to the Constitution and law and the vision of Quaid Nawaz Sharif.