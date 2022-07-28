World Hepatitis Day today: Pakistan has alarming rate of Hepatitis B & C

LAHORE : Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore organised an event on the eve of World Hepatitis Day on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) marked World Hepatitis Day on July 28 (today). ‘I Can’t Wait’ is the theme of this year’s World Hepatitis Day to highlight the importance of testing and treatment for the people who need it because every 30 seconds, someone dies due to a hepatitis-related illness.

Dr M Aasim Yusuf, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Chief Medical Officer from SKMCH&RC on this occasion emphasised that hepatitis A, B, C, D and E can cause serious liver disease and it is important to understand that they have different modes of transmission and require different means of prevention. He said Pakistan has one of the highest rates of Hepatitis B & C in the region, and a large number of people suffering from chronic hepatitis remain unaware of their diagnosis. If left untreated, chronic hepatitis can progress to an irreversible stage of advanced liver disease and may lead to liver cancer, liver failure, or even death, he said.

He said Hepatitis A and E could be transmitted through contaminated food or water whereas Hepatitis B, C and D are transmitted through infected blood and body fluids.

Health experts advise avoiding unsafe injection practices, using un-screened blood for transfusions, and unsterilised equipment for dental or surgical procedures for prevention of Hepatitis B and C.