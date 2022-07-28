100pc use of Punjab Cities Programme funds ordered

LAHORE : Local Government Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed the head of Punjab Cities Programme (PCP) to ensure 100% utilisation of funds released for the project; he issued these directions while presiding over an online meeting on Wednesday.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that under the Punjab Cities Project, the PC-1 worth Rs17 billion should be completed by August this year while the mid-term performance of the project will also be reviewed. Earlier, the secretary was told in the briefing that last year 45 projects of municipal services worth Rs1.5 billion were completed, while PC-1 of new projects worth Rs5 billion was in the process of approval. "Solid waste machinery is being provided to 16 municipal corporations at cost of Rs29 billions", he added. The secretary further said that the Punjab Cities Programme was an important project that would benefit more than 4 million people of the respective cities. He said that the construction of drainage, parks, streetlights, roads and bus stands was going on in sixteen selected tehsils of Punjab. He said that the training of municipal officials regarding financial performance and complaint management system was also an important part of this project.

Meanwhile, LG Secretary Punjab has directed the local bodies across the province to take concrete steps on all the routes of processions before Muharram, especially the patchwork of broken roads and streets should be completed immediately. He issued these instructions through a letter and added that building materials and encroachments should be removed immediately on all roads and sewerage manholes should be covered on roads and streets properly. Streetlights should also be repaired and activated in time on all routes. He directed the waste management companies to prepare a special plan for cleanliness during Muharram. He directed all chief officers to complete all necessary work and tasks under their direct supervision.