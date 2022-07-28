ANTH bags healthcare award

Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), an affiliate of Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC), received Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Award for Excellence in Healthcare Sector from President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi in acknowledgement of the hospital’s quality, standardized and affordable patient care services.

Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of ANTH/IMDC, received the award in the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)’s 5th Business Excellence Awards ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, says a press release.

Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital, a 500-bedded multispecialty hospital, received this award for providing top-notch medical, surgical, diagnostic, rehabilitation and treatment facilities to everyone at affordable prices, Yasir Niazi said. He further expressed that “this accomplishment speaks of ANTH and its affiliated organizations’ great contribution to the development of society through valued services in the fields of medical education, patient care, health technology, health finance, corporate social responsibility and Pak-China healthcare education sector ties.” ANTH and IMDC are part of GAK Healthcare International, a group of vibrant companies working across broad national and international healthcare spectrum. GAK’s other major projects include Islamabad Dental Hospital, Islamabad Nursing College, College of Allied Health Sciences and IMDC’s Cultural & Educational Exchange Center.

The hospital management vows to keep bringing in new technology, equipment and trained doctors to consistently enhance the service level in departments of cancer care, gynecology, eye care, ENT, kidney care Neurosurgery, child care and many more to deliver holistic care to every patient showing up at its doors.