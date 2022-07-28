50 students to study in USA

Islamabad : Approximately 50 Pakistani undergraduate students received scholarships from the American Government to study in the United States for one semester under the Undergraduate Semester Exchange (UGRAD) Program for Pakistan.

During their stay in the USA, the students will attend undergraduate classes at 42 colleges and universities, participate in workshops to develop leadership skills, and engage in community service projects. Before leaving Pakistan, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) welcomed the students to a two-day pre-departure orientation in Islamabad to learn about campus life, American culture, and visa and travel requirements.

The Acting Deputy Chief of Mission from the US Embassy in Islamabad personally greeted the students in the orientation. “The United States has a long tradition of embracing international students,” he noted, and “while it seems obvious that you are gaining a life-changing experience, it is actually a two-way street. We in the United States also gain so much from your examples of hard work and dedication to your studies, as well as your willingness to share Pakistani culture with us.” The students come from all regions of Pakistan and represent 27 public and private universities.

Since the UGRAD Programme launched in 2010, approximately 2,391 Pakistani students have previously received this prestigious one-semester scholarships to study in the United States.