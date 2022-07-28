Arbor Day celebrated

Islamabad : Human Resource Development Network (HRDN) launched its ‘Plant for Pakistan’ tree plantation campaign 2022 at old Lalazar under the ‘Mazhar Qyum Road Improvement Tree Plantation Programme’ by involving the local community in celebrating Arbor Day.

The event featured lots of fun and recreational activities. A variety of fruit and forest tree saplings were contributed by Punjab Forest Department, HRDN member Organisations NRSP and GBTI. Volunteers, residents, and children of Old Lalazar Rawalpindi and staff of HRDN joined hands together to give back to the land by planting tree saplings for “Green Pakistan”.

Arbor Day was a community celebration where the children from the community took part in poster competitions, speeches and keynotes on the importance of trees by kids, storytelling by community elders, a magic show and much fun was part of the ceremony. Tree Committee was also formed to take care of the plants and make the area clean and green for future generations. Robeela Bangash -CEO HRDN interactively addressed the community and shed light on the role of all the stakeholders of society especially the community and children in restoration and environmental protection.