‘Academia, industry need to work together to uplift IT sector’

Islamabad : Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has called upon the IT experts from academia, industry, and government organizations to jointly work for a holistic development of Pakistan’s IT sector.

The main thrust of this roundtable was to build human capital for digital revolution in Pakistan by bridging the gap between industry needs and curriculum taught, which ultimately enhance employability of IT graduates, along with help boost IT exports and reduce critical software and systems import bill.

The minister was addressing a roundtable on ‘Building Human Capital for Digital Revolution’ organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Industry, and academic diaspora.

The brainstorming session was primarily aimed to garner views of IT experts from academia and industry to align the IT and Computer Science curricula with industry needs and come up with a pathway for growth of the country’s IT sector. It was attended by a large number of IT professionals, including faculty members and Project Directors of National Centres of Excellence, as well as heads and representatives of local and international IT companies. The speakers made suggestions on how to ensure industry-readiness of the university graduates, build IT and CS faculty capacity to abreast with latest developments and knowledge, strengthen academia-industry linkages, make HEC and National Computing Education and Accreditation Council’s regulations more effective, and promote applied research.