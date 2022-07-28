Vingegaard given hero’s welcome

COPENHAGEN: Jonas Vingegaard made a triumphant return to Denmark on Wednesday following his victory at the Tour de France, as tens of thousands of people lined the streets to welcome him home.

The 25-year-old became the first Dane to win the Tour de France since Bjarne Riis -- who later admitted to doping -- in 1996 with victory at the weekend.

Crowds of people dressed in red and white, but also yellow, greeted Vingegaard as he enjoyed an open-top parade wearing the famous yellow jersey. “It’s fantastic and mega moving... It still hasn’t sunk in that I won the Tour de France,” said Vingegaard.

In red and white livery, two Danish Air Force fighter jets escorted Vingegaard’s private plane on its journey to Copenhagen.”It’s something I couldn’t have imagined. It’s unbelievable,” he added.