ASC sets dates for Asian Shotgun Cup in Pakistan

KARACHI: Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) has set the dates for Asian Shotgun Cup 2023 that is to be hosted by Pakistan next year.

According to details, the ASC Shotgun Cup 2023 will be held from January 2-10 at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery which is a state-of-the-art shooting arena that hosted the 53rd World Military Shooting Championship last year.

It is worth adding here that this is the first big international shooting event for the country which was awarded by ASC to Pakistan after receiving applications from several member federations.

After reviewing applications, the ASC Executive Committee on the basis of majority votes from the committee awarded the hosting rights to the National Rifle Association of Pakistan.

But the ASC deferred the finalisation of dates at that time. Now, the dates have been set in consultation with organising committees.

Secretary General NRAP Razi Ahmed Khan termed this a big achievement for the country’s shooting sport.

“I have been making efforts despite resistance to bring an international shooting event to Pakistan as no event of this level has ever been held in the country,” said Razi.

He added that around 15 countries are expected to participate in this championship.

It is worth adding here that President NRAP Zafar Mehmood Abbasi had directed the officials of NRAP in September 2018 to try to organise an Asian-level event in Pakistan.