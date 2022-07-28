Asher out of CWG

LONDON: Sprint star Dina Asher-Smith announced on Wednesday she had withdrawn from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a hamstring injury.

Asher-Smith pulled up midway through the women’s 4x100m relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend.

“Thankfully I’ve only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4x1 a few days ago,” she said on Instagram.