Asher out of CWG

LONDON: Sprint star Dina Asher-Smith announced on Wednesday she had withdrawn from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a hamstring injury.
Asher-Smith pulled up midway through the women’s 4x100m relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend.
“Thankfully I’ve only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4x1 a few days ago,” she said on Instagram.
