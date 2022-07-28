Australian curator completes Pakistan visit, returns today

LAHORE: Adelaide Oval’s chief curator Damien Hough has completed his 12-day visit to Pakistan during which he worked with the ground staff of four Test centres.

Hough started his visit at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. From Lahore, Hough travelled to Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, before going to spend the last weekend in Karachi. Besides a thorough inspection of the National Stadium, Hough also visited the Naya Nazimabad Ground.

Hough made a two-day visit to Multan Cricket Stadium early this week and later returned to Lahore. He will depart to Adelaide from Lahore on Thursday (today).

Besides inspecting the pitches and the outfield in the four cities,

Hough also delivered lectures on pitch making and outfield inspection which were attended by ground staff and curators.

Hough termed his trip a very useful and enjoyable one as besides making the pitch and ground related visits, delivering lectures and presentations, he also got an opportunity to understand and learn about pitch making in Pakistan. The visit according to him was also about exchanging ideas and collaboration.

Hough also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts and interest in experimenting with imported Australian soil and called it a world class approach.

“There were two parts to the plan of coming over to Pakistan, like it was about providing information and understanding on how we prepare pitches at the Adelaide Oval, the grass we leave on to assist with the pace, bounce and carry which was conveyed through presentations to the coaches and participants of the lectures at the four cities we visited. We also went on the ground and rolled out a pitch to explain how we do things,” Hough said.

“The other part was about a visit to the different venues and to meet the grounds team and the staff and understand how they do things, the outfields, the machinery and to go home and put together a report about what I have seen. There have been a lot of positives to take away and it has been a really enjoyable tour,”he said.