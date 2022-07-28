Inam, Bismah to carry national flag in UK

ISLAMABAD: Wrestler Muhammad Inam and women cricket team captain Bismah Maroof will be the national flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the XXII Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan has nominated the both athletes to carry the national flag during the opening ceremony.

Muhammad Inam, national wrestler, has secured medals in Commonwealth Games and made a history by winning the first ever medal and that too gold for Pakistan at the World Beach Games. He has been bestowed with the Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. He is the Chairman Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association (CGA Pakistan) and has been instrumental in empowering national athletes in programs designed by Pakistan Olympic Association (CGA Pakistan).

Bismah Maroof, captain of the Pakistan women cricket team, is an outstanding motivation for the female athletes of Pakistan. She has played 118 Women One Days and 114 Women T20s for Pakistan.