Poles apart

July 28, 2022

Pakistan is suffering from extreme political polarization. The dangerous implications of political polarization are visible in every sector of the country, badly affecting our governmental institutions. The economic front is arguably the hardest hit, the nation’s economy loses regardless of which party triumphs. It is time for the political parties to work out a compromise for the sake of the country's well-being.

Uzair Aftab

Sibi

