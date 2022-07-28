The worst of us

This refers to the news story ‘Babar asks parliament to limit SC powers’ (July 27, 2022). It is true that there is always room for improvement. However, it is just as true that all institutions in Pakistan have erred in varying degrees at one time or another. However, having observed Pakistan since its inception, I would say that the sector that has consistently displayed the worst performance is the political system. It is this sector that needs a major overhaul. If in doubt, just look at China, which attained independence after us and yet holds foreign exchange reserves of over $3 trillion, whereas we are going around hat-in-hand begging others to save us from bankruptcy.

Nearly all major Pakistani politicians own expensive homes abroad, built mostly from stolen money. Surely, there are not many countries with nearly all top leaders qualifying either as sentenced, out-on-bail or accused of major corruption.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi