To overcome a financial crisis, governments either need to work towards increasing the income their country generates or decreasing the expenses of their country. Increasing a country’s income is not only difficult, but also time consuming. Decreasing expenses is also not an easy job, but can be achieved by regulating the country’s budget.
As Pakistan is in a financial crisis, our government should aim to cut unnecessary expenses. They can do this by lowering the number of ministers and advisers in the federal and provincial cabinets. There are also many more sectors in which we can cut some of our expenses.
Shahabuddin Khan
Illinois, USA
