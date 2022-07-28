Pricey food

The daily increase of food prices in Pakistan is due to many reasons, such as the lack of effective economic policies. Governments in Pakistan are not able to finalize their constitutional terms. Most new governments discard the economic policies of the previous government and introduce new measures. This results in economic instability in our country; the ensuing disorder in the food supply chain leads to a hike in prices.

As Pakistan is a developing country, the rising food prices affect the poor, who struggle to afford healthy meals, eventually leading to health deficiencies. Furthermore, there is an increase in the amount of child labour. Most children do paid work to manage their financial constraints instead of going to school. Hence, there is dire need for a stable economic plan to prevent the rise in food prices. It is requested that the government subsidize essential food items.

Mahrukh Nawaz

Lahore