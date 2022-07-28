Brutal regime

The execution of four people by Myanmar’s military shows that the junta is all set to continue with its brutal coercion and persecution of those who dare to defy it. Though the killings have drawn widespread international condemnation, there appears to be no response from the military rulers of a country that has remained under dictatorial rule for most of its independent life. The junta perhaps thinks that such executions are business as usual for them. Ideally the world community should have exerted a high level of diplomatic and economic pressure but apart from sporadic condemnations there has been no major fulmination from world leaders against the policy of execution by the Myanmar government. Perhaps the world was expecting the military rulers would be willing to put Myanmar back on the path of democracy soon but – if these killings are any guide – that seems to be unlikely anytime soon.

The regime’s sham trials and death sentences are a show of blatant disregard for democratic norms and lawful proceedings. Though the military in many countries has tried to extinguish democracy, the way Myanmar has experienced such attempts is unmatchable, at least in the 21st century. In recent history, perhaps the only other country in this region has been Thailand that has seen a serving army general topple an elected government in 2014 and is still ruling as an ironman. But such regimes fail to realize that executions and other modes of persecution are never able to suppress the spirit of the people who crave democracy and want to see their elected leaders at the helm of affairs. The four persons executed include a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy activist. Even by Myanmar’s standards, this is disappointing.

Now there is fear among activists and human rights organizations that more death sentences will follow; already, since the coup in February 2021, at least 75 prisoners have been sentenced to death including two children. Over 40 people have been sentenced to death in absentia meaning that they cannot get back to their country or would prefer to stay in hiding. International organizations must find a way to prevent further atrocities. America, Australia, Britain, Canada, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Nations have already voiced their concerns. The regime in Myanmar is following a policy of widespread and systematic murders of protesters. It has also carried out indiscriminate attacks against entire communities that the regime considers as disloyal to it. Are the people of Myanmar to forever live under such brutal rule?