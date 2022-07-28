IMC to showcase local products

LAHORE: Indus Motor Company (IMC), makers of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, will showcase its local products at an auto industry exhibition to be held in Lahore, a statement said on Wednesday.

Organised by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, the exhibition is to be held at the International Expo Center Lahore from July 29 to July 31, where around 143 local exhibitors and 60 foreign exhibitors (Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, America, GCC) are expected to participate.

According to the company, it has a localised parts purchase of more than Rs270 million daily as well as more than 30 technical assistance programs aimed at transfer of technology.

It has also announced to invest $100mn for local production of hybrids.

The locally manufactured Corolla Cross would also be displaced at the expo, the company said, adding the car would be available for customers in 2023.

IMC statement said local production of hybrids would open doors for technology transfer, gross domestic product (GDP) increase, employment generation, and exports.

The exhibition aims to highlight local engineering strength including metal and its processing, CNC and special purpose machines, aluminum casting, finishing, heat treatments, surface treatment in metal processing, metal shaping, sheet metal stamping, forge and foundry, plastics, rubbers, and composite processing, glass and other materials, and electronics.