Rupee devaluation to deprive consumers of fuel price cuts

KARACHI: Exchange rate depreciation would deprive consumers of any benefit in terms of reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the coming fortnight, The News learnt on Wednesday.

According to people from the oil sector, sharp depreciation in the value of Pakistani rupee would not allow the government to pass on the benefit of the impact of lower global prices of petroleum products to the end consumers in Pakistan.

According to them, global prices of petroleum products were on the lower side, especially the margin between crude oil and petrol and diesel and it would have benefited the Pakistani consumers, if exchange rate would have been stable or in favour of local currency.

Pakistani rupee shed its value sharply in the recent days on the back of growing political uncertainty and halting of foreign financing following delay in the restoration of International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility programme.

Dollar has gained Rs25 against the rupee since July 15, 2022 when it closed at almost Rs211. On Wednesday, the domestic unit closed trading at Rs236.02 against greenback in the interbank market.

According to a top executive of an oil company, if the average price from July 14 to July 26 is calculated, the price of petrol should have been brought down by Rs25 per litre, with some reduction also possible in the price of diesel.

However, this would be impossible in the present scenario when exchange loss would evaporate any benefit for the local consumers in terms of reduction in the local prices of diesel and petrol in the next fortnightly review of prices. The review is due on the last day of this month.

The executive said that in fact, the exchange loss might push up the prices of diesel and petrol in the coming fortnight along with increase in the petroleum levy (PL) under the condition put in place by the IMF.

International price of crude oil was hovering around $103 per barrel, whereas global price of petrol was standing around $100 per barrel and diesel price around $120 per barrel.

“Based on these prices, the reduction in local oil prices was possible if exchange rate was stable,” he said.

He pointed out that final price determination would be done when government would also consider the exchange loss of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for import of crude and petroleum products.

He said that dollar shortage in the local market has also caused problems as the oil import letters of credit were now settling at over $240 in the market.