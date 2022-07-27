People highlight issues at Balakot open forum

MANSEHRA: The people from different walks of life have raised different issues mostly related to the civic services department during an open public forum organised by the tehsil administration in Balakot on Tuesday.

“Kaghan Development Authority is the custodian of assets and treasure found in the Kaghan valley but officials in breach of Peshawar high court’s ruling accumulating sands and gravel from the Kunhar River,” Ahmad Ali, the youth councillor of Garlat Nneighbourhood Council, told the forum led by Assistant Commissioner Basharat Bibi.

The ulema, traders and people from different walks of life attended the forum and raised individual and collective issues.

“The teshil administration has been doing its utmost to settle the civic and other issues,” Assistant Commissioner Basharat Bibi told the forum.

The participants also raised issues related to cleanliness and encroachments in Balakot town and its suburbs and AC ordered an immediate settlement to all such issues.

“The prices of chicken have reached an all-time high in the city but the tehsil administration couldn’t initiate action against it as the rates of the birds are fixed by the wholesalers in Punjab,” Tahir Lughmani, a local said.

Abdul Qudus said that besides chicken, prices of other essential items witnessed a record high in recent days and the administration should launch a crackdown against it.