 
close
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Drugs seized in Landikotal

By Our Correspondent
July 27, 2022

LANDIKOTAL: The police raided a compound in Sheikhmalkhel area here on Tuesday and recovered heroin and ice drugs, an official said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Muslim Khan Afridi told media that acting on a tip-off, they raided a compound and recovered 22 kilograms of heroin and seven kilograms of ice drugs.

Comments