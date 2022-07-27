Drugs seized in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The police raided a compound in Sheikhmalkhel area here on Tuesday and recovered heroin and ice drugs, an official said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Muslim Khan Afridi told media that acting on a tip-off, they raided a compound and recovered 22 kilograms of heroin and seven kilograms of ice drugs.
BANNU: A jirga of elders and local political activists from Ghoriwala on Tuesday threatened to block Bannu-Dera Ismail...
MANSEHRA: The affectees of 4500 megawatts Diamer-Bhasha Hydropower Project on Tuesday staged a sit-in on the Karakoram...
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Three people were reported dead on Tuesday after hill torrents played havoc in the district and swept...
MANSEHRA: The people from different walks of life have raised different issues mostly related to the civic services...
SUKKUR: A four-foot long monster lizard has been found in Qazi Wah of district Ghotki on Tuesday.The villagers have...
SUKKUR: As many as three people have been killed on Tuesday on the pretext of ‘Karo Kari’ in two different...
