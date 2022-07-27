Imran condemns Modi govt for torturing Yasin Malik in Tihar jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the fascist Narendra Modi-led government for torturing senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail, urging the world rights bodies to save his life.

In a tweet, Imran Khan called on the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) and the international human rights organizations to take action against India and save Yasin Malik’s life, whose life was in extreme danger.

On his Twitter handle, the PTI chairman wrote: “I strongly condemn fascist Modi govt’s continuing torture of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail forcing him to go on hunger strike. His life is in extreme danger. I call on UNSG, UNHCHR & international human rights organisations to take action against India & save Yasin Malik’s life,” he said in the tweet.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders blasted the incumbent government for ‘further burdening the inflation-ridden masses by a massive increase in power tariff’.

PTI leaders said the miseries of the people have compounded manifolds due to the callous attitude of the cabal of crooks towards them, who were more inclined and interested to protect and safeguard their power instead of easing their woes.

PTI’s Secretary General Punjab and ex-federal minister Hammad Azhar lashed out at the government for further increasing the electricity tariff and said the government has increased the power tariff by Rs 3.50 per unit, adding that the power plants were running on imported fuel, which was the sole reason for the current increase in power tariff.

Azhar said these power plants were making the most expensive electricity, as the whole nation was paying the price for this mistake of the PML-N.

Senior leader Imran Ismail said that the imported government increased the power tariff amid the constitutional and political crisis in the country.

He said the incompetent government has unleashed a wave of unprecedented inflation and the increase in power tariff on the public would compound their financial problems and termed it shameful.

The imported government, he pointed out, quietly increased the price of electricity at a time

when the rains have wreaked havoc across the country. Ismail said these ‘thieves’ who bankrupted the country through expensive electricity projects, would flee the country. He rejected the increase in electricity prices.