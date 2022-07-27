US to donate 16m doses of vaccines against Covid

WASHINGTON: The United States has announced that it will be donating at least 16 million doses of paediatric vaccines against Covid-19 to Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the officials of the State Department during a Health Dialogue in Washington between the US and Pakistan. The vaccines will be delivered in partnership with COVAX. Further in line with the pledge of global vaccine equity, USAID will also be funding the vaccine efforts of Pakistan amid its crippling financial crunch.

The US has already sent 61.5 million adult Covid doses to Pakistan atop 4.6 million for four testing labs by the USAID. These will strengthen Pakistan’s ability to diagnose Covid 19 and other communicable diseases, the US said.