Shortages leave bankrupt Sri Lanka’s hospitals empty

COLOMBO: Entire wards are dark and nearly empty in Sri Lanka´s largest hospital, its few remaining patients leaving untreated and still in pain, and doctors prevented from even arriving for their shifts.

An unprecedented economic crisis has dealt a body blow to a free and universal healthcare system that just months earlier was the envy of the country´s South Asian neighbours.

Suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure that inflamed her joints, Theresa Mary travelled to the capital Colombo for treatment at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka.

Unable to find a ride for the last leg of her journey, she had to limp the last five kilometres (three miles) on foot. She was discharged four days later, still finding it difficult to stand on her feet, because the dispensary had run out of subsidised painkillers.

“Doctors asked me to buy medicines from a private pharmacy, but I don´t have money,” Mary, 70, told AFP.