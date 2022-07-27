DPOs in Hazara directed to boost security for Muharram

ABBOTTABAD: DIG, Hazara Range, Mirwais Niaz has directed all the district police officers of the region to establish security control rooms at their respective district while making possible the installation of CCTV cameras on routes of the Muharram procession and imambargahs.

While chairing an online meeting regarding the security of Muharram in Hazara Division, he asked the coup for complete search and strike operation with holding of law and order review meetings at all the districts and special monitoring cells to be established to review the law and order and security arrangements .

It was also directed to hold meetings with religious scholars of all schools of thought, dignitaries and peace committee members to establish peace in their areas.

Meeting was also attended by District Police Officer Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, DPO Mansehra Irfan Tariq and DPO Haripur Imran Shahid. DIG Hazara gave a detailed briefing regarding all security arrangements and issued them directions to go to the spot and check all the security. He further directed to make security arrangements in their personal supervision and instructed them to do their duty alertly and any negligence in duty will not be tolerated.

The DIG asked the DPO’s to do utmost to maintain peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.