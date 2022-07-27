Young fish released in rivers to boost stock

CHARSADDA: The Fisheries Department here has released about two lakh young fish in the Kabul River, Swat River, Jindi River and Palai Dam to boost fish stock.

Talking to The News, Fisheries Department District Officer Mohamad Nauman said the deputy commissioner had banned fishing for one month under section 144 of the criminal procedure code.

The official said the ban on fishing was imposed to protect the endangered species and increase the fish stock in the rivers.

He said around 60 people were arrested and fined in the last one month for illegal fishing. He said the next three months were suitable for fish breeding.

Mohammad Nauman said the young fish released in the rivers would gain one kilogram weight after eight months and would be ready for fishing.

He said the young fish released in the rivers included various types, including theila, grass corp, rohu, malhi, common corp and other species worth over Rs1 million.

He said the next three months were crucial for fish breeding and the department had deployed about 60 officials at various places to check illegal fishing.

However, he admitted the local Fisheries Department lacked the resources to curb illegal fishing completely. He said that under the Fisheries Act those catching fish illegally could be jailed for five months and fined Rs50,000.