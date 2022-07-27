Drugs seized, one arrested in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The police raided a compound in Sheikhmalkhel area here on Tuesday and recovered heroin and ice drugs, an official said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Muslim Khan Afridi told media that acting on a tip-off, they raided a compound and recovered 22 kilograms of heroin and seven kilograms of ice drugs.
He said an Afghan national identified as Muhammad Rahim was arrested and case registered against him.
He was taken to sub-jail Landikotal.
The official said a day ago, the police foiled
a bid to smuggle heroin in Landikotal and recovered four kilograms of heroin being smuggled to Peshawar from Landikotal.
