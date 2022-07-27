5,000 receive free-medical treatment across TAL Block

PESHAWAR: The MOL Pakistan in partnership with the JV Consortium of TAL Block extended health facilities to more than 5,000 residents of underprivileged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Karak, Kohat and Hangu.

Under this spree, a large number of free medical camps were organised during the last eight months at different localities of TAL Block.

A dedicated Mobile Health Unit (MHU) consisted of a team of specialist doctors and expert paramedics, after thorough medical checkups, provided free-of-cost medicines to the residents including male and female elders, adults, young, children, and citizens with special needs, who otherwise didn’t have easy access to such

facilities.

At the completion of this spree, a ceremony was held at the location where Thomas Quigley, CEO MOL Pakistan was the chief guest. Syed Fahad Iftikhar - AC Banda Daud Shah, Irfan Khattak - DSP Banda Daud Shah and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony, said a communique.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Thomas Quigley, CEO MOL Pakistan, said, “As operator of Tal Block, MOL Pakistan is committed to the social welfare of our local communities residing in our areas of operation. We have a long history of providing free medical camps and free eye camps in KP, and will continue to do so in the future.”

Syed Fahad Iftikhar, AC Banda Daud Shah, said, “I am grateful to MOL Pakistan for regularly organizing free medical camps for the local communities in its areas of operations. These kinds of initiatives reflect upon the commitment of the company towards the betterment of its communities.”

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, said, “MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of our local communities in Pakistan thanks to our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

These free medical camps are arranged at the request of our local communities and supplement the work of local administrations and the provincial government.”