5,000 receive free-medical treatment across TAL Block

PESHAWAR: The MOL Pakistan in partnership with the JV Consortium of TAL Block extended health facilities to more than 5,000 residents of underprivileged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Karak, Kohat and Hangu.
Under this spree, a large number of free medical camps were organised during the last eight months at different localities of TAL Block.
A dedicated Mobile Health Unit (MHU) consisted of a team of specialist doctors and expert paramedics, after thorough medical checkups, provided free-of-cost medicines to the residents including male and female elders, adults, young, children, and citizens with special needs, who otherwise didn’t have easy access to such
facilities.
At the completion of this spree, a ceremony was held at the location where Thomas Quigley, CEO MOL Pakistan was the chief guest. Syed Fahad Iftikhar - AC Banda Daud Shah, Irfan Khattak - DSP Banda Daud Shah and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony, said a communique.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Thomas Quigley, CEO MOL Pakistan, said, “As operator of Tal Block, MOL Pakistan is committed to the social welfare of our local communities residing in our areas of operation. We have a long history of providing free medical camps and free eye camps in KP, and will continue to do so in the future.”
Syed Fahad Iftikhar, AC Banda Daud Shah, said, “I am grateful to MOL Pakistan for regularly organizing free medical camps for the local communities in its areas of operations. These kinds of initiatives reflect upon the commitment of the company towards the betterment of its communities.”
In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, said, “MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of our local communities in Pakistan thanks to our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
These free medical camps are arranged at the request of our local communities and supplement the work of local administrations and the provincial government.”
BANNU: A jirga of elders and local political activists from Ghoriwala on Tuesday threatened to block Bannu-Dera Ismail...
MANSEHRA: The affectees of 4500 megawatts Diamer-Bhasha Hydropower Project on Tuesday staged a sit-in on the Karakoram...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial secretary information Zahir Shah Toru has criticized Awami National...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has said all political parties must sit together to work on poll reforms before going...
MIRANSHAH: The grand jirga of elders of all tribes in North Waziristan on Tuesday asked the government to restore...
ABBOTTABAD: DIG, Hazara Range, Mirwais Niaz has directed all the district police officers of the region to establish...
Comments