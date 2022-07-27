Arrangements for Muharram reviewed

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to finalise a comprehensive security arrangements for maintaining peace and order during Muharram.

Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash issued the instructions while presiding over a meeting held to review preparations for Muharram.

The district administration, police and security agencies through joint efforts should ensure peace during the whole of Muharram, said a handout.

The secretary Home apprised the meeting that arrangements for Muharram are being finalized and all involved departments are activated. He further informed that the PESCO and TESCO have been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply on 9th and 10th of Muharram. “The relevant authorities are being approached to prevent hate speech and inflammatory content on social media,” he added.

He further said a control room would be established in the Home Department. The chief secretary ordered a comprehensive security plan for sensitive districts and give special focus to trouble spots. The chief secretary also stressed on implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in processions and majalis.