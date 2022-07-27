CPSP working to accommodate Afghan doctors

Islamabad : Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq visited the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Regional Centre Islamabad to discuss the possibility of accommodating doctors from Afghanistan while inaugurated the library at the CPSP’s regional centre.

During the meeting with the CPSP President Professor Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, Ambassador (R) Mohammad Sadiq was informed that 95 per cent of specialist care is provided by CPSP fellows throughout Pakistan and the CPSP is now giving training in 79 various disciplines.

Ambassador Sadiq appreciated the CPSP for contributing massively on post-graduate medical education and training and providing well over 30000 trainees all across Pakistan. It was discussed in the meeting that CPSP would provide training opportunities to Afghan doctors in Pakistan and in Afghanistan if possible, said CPSP President while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

On behalf of AICC (Afghanistan Inter-ministerial Coordination Cell) Mohammad Sadiq asked the CPSP to arrange seminars and conferences in Pakistan for Afghan doctors having post-graduate training and as well arrange educational activities in Kabul, Afghanistan, said, Professor Shoaib.

He said the CPSP would provide all possible support to Afghan doctors in their training and education and would open its registration office in Kabul where Jinnah Hospital is operating at the moment.