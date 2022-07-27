IIU to hold admission expo

Islamabad : The International Islamic University will hold the Admission Expo 2022 on the theme ‘opportunities for lifelong learning’ tomorrow (July 28) at Students’ Activity Centre on its new campus.
In addition to the details of the offered degree programmes, career counseling and guidance about the process of applying in all 10 faculties, the visitor parents and candidates will be given opportunity to meet the faculty members as well as they will also have the facility to have campus tour on the occasion.
