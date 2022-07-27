BISP sets target to enrol 3m more children during FY 2022-23

Islamabad : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far enrolled eight million children and disbursed Rs40 billion among them under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme which is a Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) initiative.

While the future target is to enrol three million additional children during the financial year 2022-23 through the allocation of Rs35 billion, an official source revealed.

Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, initiated in 2012, has been focusing on school enrolment and reducing the dropout rate of children of BISP beneficiaries through cash incentives.

The objective behind this programme was creating awareness amongst beneficiary families on the importance of education, increasing enrollment rates, and reducing the dropout rate by ensuring retention.

The programme enrolls the children of Benazir Kafalat beneficiary family, aged between 04-22 years, from Primary to Grade 12 level.

The programme includes quarterly disbursement of Rs1500 for primary, Rs2500 for secondary, and Rs3500 for higher secondary to the boy child while the quarterly disbursement of Rs2000 for primary, Rs3000 for secondary, and Rs4000 for higher secondary to the girl child.

The programme is providing a higher stipend for the girl child, with a one-time graduation bonus of Rs3000 on completion of primary education. The cash transfer is linked with 70 percent school attendance.

The biometric based payment mechanism is in place while the stipend is paid through the mother of enrolled children.

The programme is being executed through end-to-end digital enrolment and monitoring mechanism to minimize leakage to ensure transparency in implementation.

About the impact of the programme, the source revealed that the initiative has helped increase the proportion of children currently enrolled in schools by 13 percent points for boys and 15 percent points for girls.

The school enrolment rates in BISP households are significantly higher for those supported by the CCT (81 percent) as compared to those who are not (60 percent).

The average attendance rate for both boys and girls is significantly above the minimum required (70 percent. On average boys had attendance rate of 83 percent and girls had 81 percent.