Section 144 imposed in adjoining areas of Soan River, Korang Nullah

Islamabad : Section 144 has been imposed in adjoining areas of Soan River and Korang nullah after the discharge of water from Rawal Dam.

According to the details, the ban has been slapped on boating, swimming, and fishing in Rawal Dam and Korang nullah after an increase in the water level due to heavy rains.

The water level in the Rawal Dam has increased up to 1,750 feet due to which the spillways have been opened to discharge water into the nullahs.

After the opening of the spillways the water level at Soan River started rising and water can overflow from the banks of the stream.

The purpose of opening the spillways is to create space for more rainwater as the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted more rains.

The water level in Nullah Leh is also increasing and the Islamabad administration is providing real-time data about it to the authorities in Rawalpindi to ensure they find enough time to cope with any untoward situation.

The central control room is also monitoring the situation in low-lying areas and keeping vigil over the efforts being made to remove water from drains and roads.

Various teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) have been performing their duties even during the rains and removing trash and other waste material from drains to ensure a smooth flow of water. Heavy machinery is also being used in various areas to remove mud and leaves from drains.

Electric pumps were used to remove water from Service Road East in sector H-9. The choked drains along with Parbat Road in sector F-7 have also been cleared.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon has said that they are monitoring the water level in the Rawal Dam and discharging water due to the prediction of further rains in the federal capital.

He said, “The spillways of Rawal Dam were opened for only three hours and now they are not discharging water from the dam.”