Wednesday July 27, 2022
World

Spain eases immigration rules

By AFP
July 27, 2022

MADRID: Spain’s government on Tuesday eased the country’s immigration laws to make it easier for citizens from outside the EU to work in the country to address labour shortages in areas such as tourism and agriculture.

Under a reform approved at a weekly cabinet meeting, foreigners from outside of the bloc who have lived in the country for two years or more can seek temporary residency papers.

