Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

TUNIS: President Kais Saied declared on Tuesday that Tunisia was moving "from despair to hope" after a referendum almost certain to approve a new constitution that concentrates nearly all powers in his office.

But his rivals accused the Saied-controlled electoral board of "fraud" and said his referendum -- held on Monday and marked by an official turnout of little more than a quarter of the 9.3 million electorate -- had failed.

Counting was well under way in the late afternoon, with the first official results due between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm (1800 GMT to 2000 GMT).

The independent polling group Sigma Conseil has said that of 7,500 participants questioned in an exit poll, 92-93 percent voted "Yes".

Monday’s vote came a year to the day after the president sacked the government and suspended parliament in a dramatic blow to the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

For some Tunisians, his moves sparked fears of a return to autocracy, but they were welcomed by others, fed up with high inflation and unemployment, political corruption and a system they felt had brought few improvements.

There had been little doubt the "Yes" campaign would prevail, a forecast reflected in the exit poll.

Most of Saied’s rivals called for a boycott, and while turnout was low, it was higher than the single figures many had expected -- at least 27.5 percent, according to ISIE, the electoral board.

"Tunisia has entered a new phase," Saied told celebrating supporters after polling closed.

"What the Tunisian people did... is a lesson to the world, and a lesson to history on a scale that the lessons of history are measured on," he said.

But the National Salvation Front opposition alliance accused the electoral board of falsifying turnout figures.