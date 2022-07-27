Rahul Gandhi among Congress MPs detained

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi was detained on Tuesday after he led a protest and sat on a road in the heart of the capital while his mother Sonia Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Congress leader, surrounded by scores of policemen, sat on Rajpath - the high security avenue near parliament and top government offices - as he protested over a range of issues from price rise and GST to the targeting of opposition leaders by probe agencies.

The Congress shared Rahul Gandhi's image alongside a black and white photo from the archives showing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - his grandmother - on a similar protest.

"History repeating," the party tweeted. "I am not courting arrest, I am protesting against price rise, unemployment, for the voice of the people..." Rahul Gandhi said.

As he sat alone - the others with him had already been detained - he was seen taking out his phone and clicking a photo of the policemen.

After a stand-off that lasted for about an hour, the Congress MP was detained by the policemen who lifted him and put him in the bus along with the other detained MPs.

"India is a police state, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi said while being led away by the police.