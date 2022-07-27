Pope leads open-air mass for thousands in Canada

EDMONTON, Canada: Pope Francis on Tuesday greeted tens of thousands of people thronging a stadium in western Canada, where he was to deliver an open-air mass a day after making a landmark apology for the abuse of Indigenous children at Catholic-run schools.

The 85-year-old pontiff waved and smiled as he made his way through the venue, standing on board the popemobile and pausing several times to kiss babies handed up to him through the crowds.

Francis is expected to deliver his homily in Spanish, in what will be one of the largest open-air events of his visit to Canada, taking place at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, in the western state of Alberta.

Traditional music filled the air, while Indigenous people in the crowd were recognisable by their orange shirts -- intended to symbolize the failed policy of forced assimilation they endured in the country’s infamous residential schools.